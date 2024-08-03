|
03.08.2024 10:10:00
Could Alphabet Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock has fallen 7% over the last month, fueled by a general pullback from investors in tech and a bearish view on the company's second quarter of 2024 earnings. However, the recent dip has only made its stock more attractive, with its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now sitting at 24.The company's massive long-term potential makes the slight sell-off seem like an overreaction. Alphabet's core business, advertising, remains a highly lucrative venture. Meanwhile, heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) over the last year appears to be paying off, represented by exceptional growth from Google Cloud.Alphabet is on a promising growth trajectory, and its stock is trading at a bargain. The company hit $61 billion in free cash flow this year, signifying vast financial resources to continue expanding its business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!