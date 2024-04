Could Alphabet Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has undoubtedly helped many of its early investors retire as millionaires.The stock IPO'd at $85 in 2004, opened at $100, and closed its first day of trading at $100.34, so an ordinary investor could have easily bought the stock around $100 a share at the time of its debut. The company would later enact two stock splits, a nearly 2-to-1 split in March 2014 and a 20-to-1 split in July 2022. So if you bought what was then Google stock at $100 the first day it traded, you would have a split-adjusted cost basis of around $2.50 and a $20,000 investment would be worth close to $1.2 million today. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel