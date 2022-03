Could Amazon Acquire This Company Next After Buying MGM?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After months of waiting, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) now owns MGM. The $8.5 billion deal closed last week, giving the internet giant significantly more content to offer with its Prime Video streaming service. Don't expect Amazon to remain on the sidelines with potential business development deals as it absorbs MGM, though. The company's history shows that it could continue gobbling up other businesses. And there's one that just might be an especially intriguing target. Could Amazon acquire Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) next?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading