04.05.2023 13:15:00
Could Amazon Be an Excellent AI Stock to Buy?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has the potential to reduce costs tremendously by utilizing artificial intelligence more broadly. Fool.com contributor and finance professor Parkev Tatevosian discusses how Amazon could become an excellent AI stock for the future.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 30, 2023. The video was published on May 2, 2023.Continue reading
