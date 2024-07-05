05.07.2024 11:10:00

Could Amazon Beat Nvidia at Its Own Game?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become pretty much synonymous with artificial intelligence (AI) these days. The tech giant dominates the AI chip market, holding about 80% share, thanks to the strength of its graphics processing units (GPUs). These chips power some of the most important AI tasks, such as the training and inferencing of large language models (LLMs). The LLMs then are able to drive a wide range of AI programs, opening the door to the development of game-changing products and services.Though Nvidia is the market leader, it isn't the only chip designer on the block. In fact, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), a company known for its ability to expand across a wide range of areas -- from e-commerce to healthcare and cloud computing -- also is playing a key role in the AI boom. Could this innovator eventually beat Nvidia at its own game and become a chip market leader? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

