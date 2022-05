Could Amazon.com Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone knows if you had bought Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock when it was just an online bookseller and held on through till today, you'd be a millionaire several times over. A $10,000 investment back then would be worth around $11.7 million today.But Amazon has progressed far beyond its bookseller roots and is now an integral part of the global economy. The company itself is worth nearly $1.2 trillion, or the size of a few small countries combined. It's fair to ask whether the kind of growth needed to mint new millionaires from an investment in the e-commerce giant is still possible.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading