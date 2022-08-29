|
29.08.2022 15:19:32
Could Amazon Dive Further Into Gaming? Why the Stock Is a Buy Now, Anyway
Game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) has been at the center of buyout rumors for most of 2022. The $35 billion giant is responsible for some of the most popular titles in the world, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Battlefield.Business commentators have explored the possibility of a few large companies absorbing Electronic Arts, including Walt Disney and Apple. But last Friday, a Swedish publication dropped the news that e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was all set to make a bid, and it sent Electronic Arts stock price surging as much as 14% in pre-market trading.Cold water was thrown on the story by follow-up reporting from the business news channel CNBC. But hypothetically, what would this acquisition actually mean for Amazon? Here's why Amazon stock is a buy whether the rumors are true or not.Continue reading
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
