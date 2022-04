Could Amazon Help You Become a Millionaire by 2032?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the market's more rewarding stocks in recent years. Up more than 20,000% since the end of the year 2000, the e-commerce giant has arguably been the market's best large-cap performer for the time frame in question. It would be easy to be excited about owning it now.However, past performance is no guarantee of future results. While many investors have high hopes for Amazon stock over the next 10 years, there's no assurance that the world is due a repeat performance. Serious competition is starting to take shape, and the company is closer to market saturation than it was a couple of decades ago.Still, there are positive signs. While another quintuple-digit surge may not be in the cards, a triple-digit advance by 2032 is hardly out of the question.