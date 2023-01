Could Amazon's Excess Warehouse Capacity Be a Blessing in Disguise?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doubled its already-massive fulfillment center footprint in two years, and now it's paying the price.Amazon will lay off 18,000 workers amid a slowdown in online retail growth, and many of its warehouses are sitting under-utilized. Amazon's using less than two-thirds of its total capacity, according to data from consulting firm MWPVL International. That's down from 85% in 2019.Analysts say it could take years for Amazon to recover from overbuilding, as unused warehouses weigh on cash flow. But challenges breed innovation, and it could be a catalyst for Amazon to build new services using its excess capacity.Continue reading