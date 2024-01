Could AMD Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has become one of the more notable comeback stories in recent years. Left for dead in the middle of the last decade, it has become a leader in CPU, GPU, and embedded chips under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su.With it making advancements in the AI field, AMD stock is on an upward trajectory, rising 127% in 2023. However, determining whether the semiconductor stock can mint millionaires from here requires a closer look.AMD stock has benefited from a tremendous level of success under Su and has the potential to go much higher. When Su took over in 2014, she limited the company's focus to CPUs and GPUs. Since product development timelines in the semiconductor industry take at least three years, Su's vision took time to bear fruit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel