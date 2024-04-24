|
24.04.2024 10:12:00
Could AMD Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has become a favorite on Wall Street over the last year alongside a boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Hardware companies have enjoyed substantially more growth than those focused on software, with chipmakers responsible for a significant portion of the Nasdaq-100 technology sector's 43% rise since last April.However, chip stocks like AMD remain a smart long-term hold. These companies are developing the hardware that makes most tech possible, with demand likely to continue rising for the foreseeable future. AI is only one market requiring high-powered chips, with AMD also benefiting from chip demand from video games, automotive, cloud computing, and more.AMD has made many millionaires over the years, with its shares up 3,500% since 2014. However, the company is on a promising growth path, continuing to benefit from tailwinds across tech.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)