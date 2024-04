Could AMD Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has become a favorite on Wall Street over the last year alongside a boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Hardware companies have enjoyed substantially more growth than those focused on software, with chipmakers responsible for a significant portion of the Nasdaq -100 technology sector's 43% rise since last April.However, chip stocks like AMD remain a smart long-term hold. These companies are developing the hardware that makes most tech possible, with demand likely to continue rising for the foreseeable future. AI is only one market requiring high-powered chips, with AMD also benefiting from chip demand from video games, automotive, cloud computing, and more.AMD has made many millionaires over the years, with its shares up 3,500% since 2014. However, the company is on a promising growth path, continuing to benefit from tailwinds across tech.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel