Could Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Have a Blockbuster ALS Treatment?

Wednesday is going to be a very big day for folks with neurodegenerative disorders and a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company called Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX). On March 30, the FDA is meeting with independent neurologists to discuss the company's experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Each year, around 6,000 American adults are diagnosed with ALS after complaining about muscle weakness. Nerve cells that carry signals from brains to muscles degrade at different rates for different ALS patients but most lose the use of their limbs and their ability to breathe independently three to five years after they begin noticing symptoms.As is often the case with progressive neurodegenerative disorders, ALS treatment options are limited because we really aren't sure what causes the disease in the first place. Given the lack of disease-modifying ALS drugs out there, a positive result on Wednesday could send the stock soaring in anticipation of blockbuster sales. Continue reading