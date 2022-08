Could Another Short Squeeze Be on the Way for Invitae?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What goes up, can (and often does) come down. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock is a case in point.On Aug. 10, shares of the medical genetics company skyrocketed by nearly 247% after Invitae reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. But the very next day, the stock crashed. Invitae has now given up roughly 60% of its big gain.These gyrations were a textbook example of a short squeeze. Invitae's shares took off as short-sellers rushed to cover their positions after the company announced positive news. This kind of momentum is rarely sustainable, though, as we saw with the stock's subsequent plunge.