Could Apple Be the Next Big Tech Company to Make a Move in Healthcare?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has shown an interest in healthcare with its Apple Watch. Its watch has multiple features, including high and low heart rate notifications, fall detection, irregular rhythm notification, and many other ways for users to stay on top of their health. But what it's currently working on may be the biggest game changer of them all, and it could be a sign that a bigger move into the healthcare industry may be inevitable.According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple may be close to bringing a glucose monitor to market, potentially as part of the Apple Watch. The process is not invasive and uses chip technology along with lasers and lights to help determine a person's blood glucose levels. This is not a new project for the company; it goes back a decade. But the progress has been encouraging and is supposedly enough that Bloomberg's sources believe the technology is now viable.If Apple is indeed close to bringing an Apple Watch to market that tracks blood glucose levels, that could be a game changer for the company. Consumers already spend money on continuous glucose monitors from Abbott Laboratories and DexCom. However, those require patches that need to be replaced every few weeks. The Apple Watch could potentially simplify the process of tracking glucose levels even further.