08.04.2024 19:30:00
Could Apple Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has made a lot of millionaires over the years, with its shares up 792% over the last decade. However, it hit some roadblocks in 2024, with its stock down 11% year to date. Macroeconomic headwinds caught up with the company last year, leading to four consecutive quarters of revenue declines. Its first quarter of 2024 finally broke the streak, with the tech giant posting revenue growth of 2% year over year to $120 billion as it beat Wall Street forecasts by more than $1 billion. However, outperforming estimates hasn't been enough to quell investor concerns about other areas of Apple's business. In the first quarter of 2024, the company's iPhone division reported a 6% rise in total sales yet they fell 13% in China. The East Asian country increasingly prefers domestic brands over the iPhone, threatening business from Apple's third-largest market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
