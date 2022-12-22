|
22.12.2022 15:15:00
Could Apple Still Be the World's Largest Company in 2023?
The world's biggest technology companies are almost incomprehensibly large at this point. Add up the market caps of the four largest U.S. companies -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon -- and you get a combined market value of just under $6 trillion. But Apple has stood above the rest for the last few years. Standing as the only company with a market cap of over $2 trillion right now, the iPhone and computer hardware maker has been one of the best-performing stocks of all time. But will Apple remain the largest company by market cap in the world in 2023, or could it give up its No. 1 spot?The amazing thing about Apple's ascendance is that its primary business is in a notoriously difficult space: consumer electronics. Steve Jobs, through a remarkable marketing strategy that elevated Apple products above the fray, put the company in a position that has allowed it to consistently sell its iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and more at premium prices compared to the products of its rivals. For example, the newest iPhone sells for over $1,000 in the United States, while the latest Google Pixel sells for just $599. Yet about half of U.S. smartphone buyers keep purchasing Apple devices.Continue reading
