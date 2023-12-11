|
11.12.2023 13:15:00
Could Apple Stock Plummet in 2024?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has had a phenomenal run in 2023, with the stock rising about 50% year to date. However, that rise wasn't warranted, in my opinion. If you analyze Apple's business results for its fiscal 2023, they aren't great. In fact, if it were any company besides Apple, the stock behind the business would have likely declined.As a result, 2024 could be a bumpy year for Apple shareholders, as the company enters the year with sky-high expectations but no execution behind it. So is Apple stock due for a crash in 2024?When analyzing Apple, it's easier to break the company into two segments: iPhones and everything else. In its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 30, iPhones accounted for 49% of Apple's sales. However, iPhone sales weren't strong this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.12.23
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Alphabet-Aktie an der NASDAQ schwächer: Epic Games setzt sich gegen Googles Play Store-Praktiken durch (Reuters)
|
12.12.23
|Gewinne in New York: Am Dienstagnachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)