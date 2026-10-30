NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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30.10.2026 08:50:00
Could Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Pro, First Foldable iPhone Duo Phone, and HomeView Pole Vault Apple Beyond Nvidia to Become the First Company in the $10 Trillion Club?
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has crowned a new kind of technology king. Instead of a company directly serving individuals with products or software, this market cap leader gained momentum through its AI chip expertise. I'm talking about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which last year became the first company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization. But the situation has shifted lately. Worries about AI financing have weighed on Nvidia and other tech players that are heavily involved in the space, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has pushed to record highs.
Apple even passed Nvidia during a recent trading session to become the world's most valuable company, though Nvidia took back the top spot by the close. This rally has come from the consumer side of tech rather than the AI infrastructure trade, and new devices are fueling it.
The pace has picked up, with Apple recently unveiling three: its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo; HomeView, a smart home display; and Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro. Could these products help Apple pole vault past Nvidia and become the first company in the $10 trillion club? Let's find out.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|28 780,00
|0,77%
|Apple Inc.
|308,80
|-1,59%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|183,42
|-2,74%
|PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs
|430,00
|0,00%
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