NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.10.2026 08:50:00

Could Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Pro, First Foldable iPhone Duo Phone, and HomeView Pole Vault Apple Beyond Nvidia to Become the First Company in the $10 Trillion Club?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has crowned a new kind of technology king. Instead of a company directly serving individuals with products or software, this market cap leader gained momentum through its AI chip expertise. I'm talking about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which last year became the first company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization. But the situation has shifted lately. Worries about AI financing have weighed on Nvidia and other tech players that are heavily involved in the space, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has pushed to record highs.

Apple even passed Nvidia during a recent trading session to become the world's most valuable company, though Nvidia took back the top spot by the close. This rally has come from the consumer side of tech rather than the AI infrastructure trade, and new devices are fueling it.

The pace has picked up, with Apple recently unveiling three: its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo; HomeView, a smart home display; and Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro. Could these products help Apple pole vault past Nvidia and become the first company in the $10 trillion club? Let's find out.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
09.10.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
21.09.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
27.08.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 28 780,00 0,77% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 308,80 -1,59% Apple Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 183,42 -2,74% NVIDIA Corp.
PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs 430,00 0,00% PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23:11 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22:48 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21:51 Oktober 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.10.26 Oktober 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen