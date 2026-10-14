Archer Aviation Aktie

Archer Aviation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023

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14.10.2026 13:00:00

Could Archer Aviation Be the Millionaire-Maker Stock of the Decade?

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is an ambitious upstart building "flying taxis." That's a phrase I don't particularly like -- it's confusing, and doesn't really describe what Archer is trying to build -- but it does a decent job of naming the basic idea: An aircraft that, like a taxi, can shuttle people around cities.

Also called electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, they're a part of the growing urban mobility market, a market that some people expect to represent a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. Some have compared Archer's future business to Uber (NYSE: UBER), and the comparison has gotten investors excited over Archer stock. Currently trading at roughly a $3.75 billion market cap, Archer's stock could have enormous upside if it ever reached the $145 billion market cap Uber itself is worth today.

Image source: Archer Aviation.

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