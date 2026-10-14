Archer Aviation Aktie
WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023
|
14.10.2026 13:00:00
Could Archer Aviation Be the Millionaire-Maker Stock of the Decade?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is an ambitious upstart building "flying taxis." That's a phrase I don't particularly like -- it's confusing, and doesn't really describe what Archer is trying to build -- but it does a decent job of naming the basic idea: An aircraft that, like a taxi, can shuttle people around cities.
Also called electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, they're a part of the growing urban mobility market, a market that some people expect to represent a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. Some have compared Archer's future business to Uber (NYSE: UBER), and the comparison has gotten investors excited over Archer stock. Currently trading at roughly a $3.75 billion market cap, Archer's stock could have enormous upside if it ever reached the $145 billion market cap Uber itself is worth today.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Aviation
|
09.08.26
|Ausblick: Atlas Crest Investment A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Archer Aviation
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Archer Aviation
|3,74
|-6,50%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: Dow stabil -- ATX leichter -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt gibt nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.