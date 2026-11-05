Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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05.11.2026 12:30:00
Could Archer Aviation Stock Make You a Millionaire by 2036?
The 2030s could become one of the most momentous decades of recorded history, for more reasons than one. Those years could be the first full decade in which we have artificial general intelligence (AGI), or something close to it. That would not only accelerate the pace of scientific and technological breakthroughs, but quite possibly shift the economic foundations on which society is based (e.g., robots in the workforce).
Another change in the next decade could come to transportation: Indeed, if Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has its way, by 2036, a large portion of travelers and commuters will be flying in air taxis instead of driving cars.
But can Archer make and certify eVTOLs at scale by 2036? And better yet, could its stock, currently trading almost 60% lower since last year, rebound and make investors millionaires?
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