01.03.2022 17:00:00
Could Arcturus Therapeutics Be the Next Moderna?
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have more than a couple of things in common. Both companies are biotechs that develop mRNA-based medicines, and both stocks soared over the past two years on optimism about their coronavirus vaccine candidates. While it was ultimately Moderna that succeeded in bringing its product to the market, Arcturus is still working on its entry, not to mention a handful of other projects.Could Arcturus' market cap of $597 million ever grow to rival Moderna's $62 billion, making early investors rich in the process? In my view, the odds aren't in its favor, but it could still be a good investment for the right type of buyer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
