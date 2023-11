Any way you look at it, the last five years have been atrocious for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Shares of the Canadian cannabis company plunged nearly 99.7% below the high set in the first half of 2019.Believe it or not, though, things appear to be getting better for Aurora . The company reported its fiscal 2024 second-quarter results after the market closed on Thursday. Investors liked the Q2 update so much that the marijuana stock soared as much as 13% in early trading on Friday. Could Aurora Cannabis stock actually be a screaming buy right now?Even a skeptic will be forced to admit that Aurora Cannabis seems to be experiencing mounting momentum. The cannabis company's net revenue jumped 30% year over year, to 63.4 million in Canadian dollars. Aurora delivered positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of CA$3.4 million -- a record high for the company and its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel