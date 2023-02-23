|
23.02.2023 11:55:00
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Be Delisted?
Abysmal, atrocious, horrible, rotten -- pick your favorite description for how Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) stock has performed over the last few years. They're all applicable.Aurora's share price currently stands more than 99% below its level from late 2018. The Canadian marijuana stock is down nearly 80% from where it was just one year ago. But there's now a more pressing dilemma than this catastrophic decline: Could Aurora Cannabis stock be delisted?The simple answer to that question is yes. Aurora Cannabis has been delisted from stock exchanges before. However, the reasons why were positive. For example, the Canadian cannabis producer initially listed its shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). It later moved to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE), resulting in a delisting from the CSE.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
