16.10.2022 14:00:00
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?
With a bear market in full swing, now just might be the time to invest in fallen growth stocks like Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Its shares collapsed by more than 70% in the last six months alone, and there's no indication that the downtrend is reversing.That makes a purchase feel especially risky, even if short-term price movements don't have much to do with the stock's long-term performance potential. Still, correctly calling a turnaround could lead to outsize gains -- so is Aurora Cannabis an investment that's going to make you richer over the next year, or is it too risky to touch for now?The argument for why Aurora Cannabis stock could be a good investment starts with the growth of its top line and the increasing value of its brands. In the last five years, its quarterly revenue climbed by 327.2%, reaching $39.3 million, driven by its penetration of the Canadian recreational and medicinal markets. In the recreational cannabis market, it has brands positioned for everything from cheap flower to high-end vapes, concentrates, and even more exotic product formats like sublingual films. That means as consumer preferences develop, there's a solid chance they'll develop in a direction that's building loyalty to one of the company's product lines and shore up its base of revenue for years to come. Continue reading
