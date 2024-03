Could Baidu Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) likely minted a few millionaires after its public debut in 2005. If you had invested $10,000 in the Chinese tech giant's IPO, your investment would have briefly blossomed to $1.26 million when it hit its all-time high on Feb. 19, 2021. But today that 2005 investment would only be worth $389,000.Baidu's stock stumbled as it faced fierce competition from other search platforms, the broader Chinese economy sputtered out, and delisting threats cast dark clouds over U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. However, it's still the largest search engine in China, it's expanding its AI and cloud platforms, and it's only worth $37 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel