Could Beaten-Down Airbnb Stock Go Up Over 180% in 4 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of travel-booking platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are down more than 50% from their all-time high, reached over one year ago.Certain institutional investors expect Airbnb to turn things around over the next four years. Specifically, this "smart money" believes Airbnb stock can surpass $288.64 per share, representing more than 180% upside from where it trades right now. But here's why smart money might be wrong.On March 2, 2021, Airbnb announced it was looking to raise $2 billion. Two days later, it priced convertible senior notes at a 0% interest rate with a conversion price of $288.64 per share.Continue reading