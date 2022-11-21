|
21.11.2022 11:15:00
Could Berkshire Hathaway Beat the Market in 2023?
With a little more than a month left in the year, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, looks to put the final touches on what could be a big win over the S&P 500, a broader benchmark for the market.Berkshire's stock is up more than 3% this year, as of this writing, while the S&P 500 is down more than 17%. Winning this year would get Berkshire back on a two-year winning streak over the S&P 500, and Berkshire has regularly outperformed the market since 1965.Will the Oracle of Omaha and Berkshire be able to continue this streak in 2023? Let's take a look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|302,60
|0,77%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|454 000,00
|2,71%