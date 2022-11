Could Berkshire Hathaway Beat the Market in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a little more than a month left in the year, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, looks to put the final touches on what could be a big win over the S&P 500, a broader benchmark for the market.Berkshire's stock is up more than 3% this year, as of this writing, while the S&P 500 is down more than 17%. Winning this year would get Berkshire back on a two-year winning streak over the S&P 500, and Berkshire has regularly outperformed the market since 1965.Will the Oracle of Omaha and Berkshire be able to continue this streak in 2023? Let's take a look.Continue reading