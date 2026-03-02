:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 20:30:00

Could Beyond Meat Stock Be an Underrated Buy in 2026?

Taking a contrarian stance in a stock isn't easy. You're going against the grain and effectively hoping that the market as a whole has gotten things wrong. If you're right, you can stand to generate significant gains, but if you're not, then your losses could be massive.One stock that might make for a potential contrarian option these days is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). The stock did experience a brief and sudden surge in October, but for the most part, it's been on a continual decline. In the past 12 months, shares of Beyond Meat have declined a staggering 73%.Is there any hope of a turnaround for the stock in the near future, or are you simply better off staying away from it?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beyond Meat

mehr Nachrichten