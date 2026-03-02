:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.03.2026 20:30:00
Could Beyond Meat Stock Be an Underrated Buy in 2026?
Taking a contrarian stance in a stock isn't easy. You're going against the grain and effectively hoping that the market as a whole has gotten things wrong. If you're right, you can stand to generate significant gains, but if you're not, then your losses could be massive.One stock that might make for a potential contrarian option these days is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). The stock did experience a brief and sudden surge in October, but for the most part, it's been on a continual decline. In the past 12 months, shares of Beyond Meat have declined a staggering 73%.Is there any hope of a turnaround for the stock in the near future, or are you simply better off staying away from it?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
