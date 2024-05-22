|
22.05.2024 16:33:00
Could BigBear.ai Become the Next Microsoft?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has disappointed a lot of investors since its public debut on Dec. 8, 2021. The enterprise AI software company went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and its stock opened at $9.84 on its first day as a combined company. But today, it's only worth about $1.50 a share.BigBear.ai initially impressed investors with its lofty growth estimates. But like many other SPAC-backed companies, BigBear.ai missed its own outlook by a mile and became an easy target for the bears. Could BigBear.ai recover and expand into a tech titan like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) over the next few decades -- or will its business model simply crumble?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!