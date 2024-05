Could BigBear.ai Become the Next Microsoft?

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has disappointed a lot of investors since its public debut on Dec. 8, 2021. The enterprise AI software company went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and its stock opened at $9.84 on its first day as a combined company. But today, it's only worth about $1.50 a share.BigBear.ai initially impressed investors with its lofty growth estimates. But like many other SPAC-backed companies, BigBear.ai missed its own outlook by a mile and became an easy target for the bears. Could BigBear.ai recover and expand into a tech titan like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) over the next few decades -- or will its business model simply crumble?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel