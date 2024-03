Could BigBear.ai Become the Next Palantir?

When BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2021, it bore a striking resemblance to Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), which went public through a direct listing in September 2020.Both analytics companies helped government and enterprise customers aggregate data from disparate sources to make smarter decisions. BigBear.ai even integrated Palantir's tools into its own modules before its public debut.BigBear.ai's stock now trades at about $2, roughly 80% below its opening price of $9.84 after it closed its merger. Palantir trades at about $25, which marks an impressive 150% gain from its opening price of $10 on the first day.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel