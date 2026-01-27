Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.01.2026 19:45:00
Could BigBear.ai Stock Go to $0?
Some investors and tech industry analysts are worried about the possibility that the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is in a bubble. Major tech companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are investing hundreds of billions of dollars to build data centers and infrastructure to support the AI software systems being developed. These highly profitable companies can afford to take some risks on AI investments, even if their buildouts don't pay off.But to see the full picture of a possible AI bubble, it helps to also look at smaller companies with business models that depend solely on selling AI services and solutions. BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) offers AI solutions that help businesses and government agencies make real-time decisions based on advanced analytics, and it has been getting more attention from investors recently.So far in 2026, BigBear.ai stock is up 9.8%, and in the past year, it has gained 33.6%. For comparison, the S&P 500 index has gained 13.6% in the past 12 months and 1% year to date. But this AI stock has experienced some major volatility over the years, and it's still down by about about 38% from the price at which it went public in December 2021 via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). And it's still facing a few big risks that could lead to more share price declines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!