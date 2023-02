Could Blackstone Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was a challenging year for alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX). The general bear market and rising interest rates weighed on the company as they did many other stocks. In October, Blackstone's private real estate investment trust, BREIT, saw increased redemption requests, which sent investors running. In total, the stock fell 43% in 2022. Could 2023 be the year Blackstone stock recovers? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading