19.10.2023 15:15:00
Could Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is one of the best-known healthcare companies in the world. Its roots go back to the 1800s, and it has continually evolved and gotten bigger over the years. Today, it generates more than $45 billion in annual revenue with its medications serving many illnesses. But it also faces challenges as multiple top drugs in its portfolio face losses in exclusivity. Is this a stock that can generate life-changing returns, and potentially turn a modestly sized investment into $1 million?For growth investors, the key question about Bristol Myers ultimately comes down to whether there's enough in the company's pipeline to offset the declining revenue from Eliquis, Revlimid, and Opdivo. Those are three of the company's top drugs, and they are losing patent protection this decade.
