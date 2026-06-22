Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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22.06.2026 05:00:00

Could Broadcom Be the Best Way to Invest in Artificial Intelligence Right Now?

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) may be one of the most compelling ways to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) right now thanks to its growing role in custom AI chips and networking hardware. As hyperscalers build out data centers to train models and run inference, more customers are turning to custom silicon that can lower costs and offer greater flexibility in designing AI stacks.Image source: Getty Images.Broadcom has been a major beneficiary of this shift. The semiconductor giant has been delivering solid earnings results driven by its AI semiconductor revenue. The company is well-positioned in the AI supply chain, and if hyperscalers continue to favor custom chips, Broadcom could be one of the biggest winners of the AI race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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