19.03.2022 16:08:00
Could Bumble Become the Next Match Group?
Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) can be considered the David and Goliath, respectively, of the online dating market. Bumble owns just three apps (Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz), while Match owns Tinder and over a dozen others.The two companies have a complicated relationship. Bumble's founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, was previously a co-founder at Tinder before being stripped of the title following an acrimonious split with the company. Match and Bumble subsequently sued each other for years over patent infringement allegations before finally settling all of those claims in 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
