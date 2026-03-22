Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
22.03.2026 03:45:00
Could Buying $10,000 of Sandisk Make You a Millionaire?
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been on one heck of a run since its spinoff from Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) last year. The flash-memory maker's stock has climbed nearly 2,000% since its market debut, including a 200% gain year to date.That phenomenal growth has been fueled by growing demand from hyperscale cloud providers buying up more of Sandisk's products. Meanwhile, an industrywide supply shortage for NAND chips, the key components in Sandisk's products, has sent prices soaring. With both factors set to continue through next year, many investors still see plenty of upside left in the stock. But could buying just $10,000 of Sandisk stock today eventually make you a millionaire?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.
|
20.03.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26