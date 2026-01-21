AGNC Investment b Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020
|
21.01.2026 20:05:00
Could Buying AGNC Investment Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
If you are a dividend investor looking to set yourself up with a lifetime of reliable income, consider a real estate investment trust (REIT) like Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT). But its 4.3% dividend yield probably won't interest you nearly as much as the 12% offered by fellow REIT AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). Here's why AGNC could indeed set you up for life -- just not for a life of reliable dividends.If you are using dividends to pay for living expenses in retirement, you'll likely find Federal Realty very appealing. Not only is its 4.3% yield nearly four times larger than the 1.1% yield of the S&P 500 index, but it is also a touch above the 3.9% of the average REIT.The biggest selling point for this landlord focused on strip malls and mixed-use assets is its dividend history. Federal Realty has increased its dividend every year for 58 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. That is the longest streak in the REIT sector, and it is the only Dividend King among all REITs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
