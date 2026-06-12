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13.06.2026 00:00:00
Could Buying an AI Crypto Today Set You Up for Life?
Investor enthusiasm for all things AI-related shows no signs of slowing. As a result, Anthropic and OpenAI are lining up to be two of the most highly anticipated IPOs ever. Everyone, it seems, wants to own a piece of the expanding AI pie.That's what has me thinking that AI cryptocurrencies could go absolutely ballistic later this year. Several AI cryptos are already up big in 2026 -- and that's despite a broader crypto market sell-off. Just imagine what might happen once investors start bidding up the prices of Anthropic and OpenAI in the equity market.The good news, if you're thinking about investing in AI cryptos, is that there are plenty of potential prospects. The two big names to watch are Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) and NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR). Both have market caps in excess of $2 billion and are Layer-1 blockchain networks, making them potential building blocks for everything being built in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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