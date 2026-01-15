Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.01.2026 12:00:00
Could Buying an AI Cryptocurrency Today Set You Up For Life?
In the equity market, the artificial intelligence (AI) investment thesis is alive and well. So it only makes sense that crypto investors are now searching out AI cryptocurrencies to help generate life-changing wealth.The only problem, of course, is that most AI cryptocurrencies were a spectacular disappointment in 2025, and many of them are now trading well below their all-time highs.But that could change in 2026. Already, some top AI cryptocurrencies are up as much as 75% for the year. But how long can this rally persist, and just how high can these AI cryptocurrencies go during the next few years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!