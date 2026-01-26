Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
26.01.2026 16:15:00
Could Buying Berkshire Hathaway Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) at the end of last year after an illustrious career. During his six-decade long stretch controlling the company and its capital allocation decisions, the conglomerate registered a jaw-dropping return of more than 5,000,000%. Early investors have crushed the S&P 500 index.Berkshire today carries a gargantuan market capitalization of more than $1 trillion, and Greg Abel is now in the CEO role. Can buying shares of this business today set you up for life? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
