Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
|
15.02.2026 03:34:00
Could Buying Coupang Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), a Seattle-headquartered technology company, has been embroiled in the fallout from a data breach in its main market of South Korea that is hurting its reputation. Investors, nervous about uncertainties facing the business, have decided to sell off Coupang stock amid South Korean government hearings and investigations into the company's security practices.The stock is down 26% in the past year. While what's going on should not be ignored, investors focused on the long term are being given a gift with this current Coupang stock drawdown.Here's why buying this stock today could set you up for life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
