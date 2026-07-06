Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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06.07.2026 11:10:00
Could Buying Eli Lilly Stock Today Set You Up for Life? (Hint: Yes.)
Over the past few years, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been offering investors a unique combination of safety and growth. Investors generally turn to pharmaceutical stocks for their steady revenue streams -- patients need their medicines during any market environment, creating this "safety." But Lilly also has been delivering incredible growth thanks to its leadership in one particular market: the weight loss drug space.Lilly's weight loss drugs have helped revenue soar in the double digits as demand for the products remains high -- in fact, demand at a certain point was so high it surpassed supply. Analysts predict that the market will reach nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade, suggesting that this growth story is far from over.With this in mind, could buying Eli Lilly stock today set you up for life? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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