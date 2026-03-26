Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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26.03.2026 20:15:00
Could Buying Eli Lilly Today Set You Up for Life?
If you are interested in buying Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today, it is most likely because of the success of the company's GLP-1 drugs. The sales performance of Mounjaro and Zepbound is nothing short of impressive. However, long-term investors need to step back and look at the bigger picture before buying in the hope that Eli Lilly will set them up for life. Sales of Mounjaro rose 99% in 2025. Zepbound's sales rose an even more impressive 175%. Eli Lilly only breaks out one other individual drug based on sales, and the gain was just 8% for the year. In other words, almost all of Eli Lilly's 45% sales gain in 2025 came from Mounjaro and Zepbound. In fact, the two drugs accounted for 56% of the company's top line last year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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