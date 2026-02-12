IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
12.02.2026 22:45:00
Could Buying IonQ Today Set You Up for Life?
If you're looking for a stock that has the potential to set you up for life, you're going to want to find one that has some potential game-changing technology. With quantum computing potentially being the next big technological breakthrough after artificial intelligence (AI), this is one of the top areas to look.While quantum computing is still likely many years away from becoming a commercially viable business, the technology's potential is enormous. Right now, the biggest obstacle facing quantum computing is that the technology is still very error-prone. This is because instead of using traditional computing bits, which can be a 0 or 1, it uses qubits, which have the potential to be both through what is known as superposition.However, while superposition is what makes quantum computing so powerful, it is also what makes it error-prone because by not being in a fixed state, qubits are more fragile and vulnerable to being impacted by outside forces such as vibrations or temperature changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
