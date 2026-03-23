Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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23.03.2026 21:00:00
Could Buying Joby Aviation Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
One day, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) may not need an introduction.For now, let's just say Joby is an aviation start-up that's designing a flying taxi, otherwise known as an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Don't let "flying taxi" conjure the wrong image: Joby's aircraft looks nothing like the flying DeLorean of Back to the Future. Instead, it has six tilting rotors that allow the aircraft to go up and down like a helicopter, just more quietly and with less downwash.Flying taxis now fall into the larger market of urban air mobility, which Morgan Stanley once estimated would reach $9 trillion by 2050. If that were the case, Joby, which is one of the leading start-ups in this nascent industry, could easily set today's investors up for life. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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