Clark Aktie

Clark für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 345654 / ISIN: US1814571022

07.01.2026 19:45:00

Could Buying Kimberly-Clark Stock Today Set You Up For Life?

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) is a Dividend King, with over five decades of annual payout increases backing the stock's attractive 5% yield. Income investors interested in this consumer staples giant, however, have to consider not just what the company does well today. That's because a pending acquisition is likely to have a significant effect on its future. Let's dive in.Kimberly-Clark is focused on products that use wood pulp in some manner. Its portfolio includes toilet paper, tissues, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and adult incontinence products. You likely know of, if not use, some of the company's key brands, like Scott, Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, and Depends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
