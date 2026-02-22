Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
22.02.2026 15:45:00
Could Buying Microsoft Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had a rough 2026. Its stock is down over 25% from its October highs, with the majority of that decline occurring in 2026. It's not often you see a well-established tech player like Microsoft decline so much, and it's even more rare to see it occur for no obvious reason.This opens up a great buying opportunity for one of the most dominant tech companies out there. I think an investment now could help set you up for life, as it could provide market-beating returns over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
19.02.26
|Microsoft-Aktie am Wendepunkt: Was hinter dem Insider-Zukauf steckt (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Microsoft-Aktie in Rot: Chance nutzen oder Gefahr meiden? (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26