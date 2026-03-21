Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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21.03.2026 05:00:00
Could Buying Nebius Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has made some big splashes over the past few weeks. There have been several monster deals announced which have caused its stock price to rise, but it still could be a great value and offer significant upside over the next few years.But could it be enough to set you up for life? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)