Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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17.06.2026 12:45:00
Could Buying Nike Today Set You Up for Life?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is dealing with extremely weak market sentiment. The company's share price has fallen precipitously in the past five years, and it's down 66% as of June 15.Despite dominating the industry, it's in the middle of a significant turnaround. And investors are finding it difficult to have confidence when revenue isn't growing and profits are declining. This might pique the interest of contrarian investors. Could buying this plummeting consumer discretionary stock today set you up for life?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
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12.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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12.06.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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12.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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12.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nike von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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11.06.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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10.06.26
|adidas-Aktie im Plus, PUMA und Nike uneins: Analystenstimmen bewegen die Branche (dpa-AFX)
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10.06.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Nike auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel runter auf 50 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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09.06.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)