Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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17.06.2026 12:45:00

Could Buying Nike Today Set You Up for Life?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is dealing with extremely weak market sentiment. The company's share price has fallen precipitously in the past five years, and it's down 66% as of June 15.Despite dominating the industry, it's in the middle of a significant turnaround. And investors are finding it difficult to have confidence when revenue isn't growing and profits are declining. This might pique the interest of contrarian investors. Could buying this plummeting consumer discretionary stock today set you up for life?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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