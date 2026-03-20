Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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20.03.2026 14:30:00
Could Buying NuScale Power Stock Right Now Set You Up for Life? (Hint: Yes)
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) isn't my top growth stock for 2026. But the maker of small nuclear reactors (SMRs) certainly has the potential to deliver big gains this year. That's especially true following the recent correction, which allows new investors to invest at a 40% discount to January's highs.With a market capitalization of just $4 billion, NuScale Power is exactly the type of stock that can deliver truly massive gains. But shares are not without risk. There are two important factors to understand before jumping in.The U.S. is the largest producer of nuclear power in the world. Nuclear energy contributes roughly 20% of the nation's electricity needs. But the building of new nuclear facilities flatlined for decades due to high costs, long construction times, safety fears, and falling natural gas prices. This flatlining, however, could soon be a thing of the past. That's in part due to artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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05.11.25
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25